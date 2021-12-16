Limerick councillor considers legal action against Ryanair over flight woes

A LIMERICK councillor is threatening to take Ryanair to the Small Claims Court over their handling of passengers on a flight from Shannon to Manchester.

Cllr Conor Sheehan had booked a weekend away in Manchester with friends to enjoy the Christmas markets however the trip soon turned into a nightmare after the outgoing and return flights were massively disrupted.

Passengers on board the Shannon to Manchester flight were told 10 minutes before landing that they would be arriving in Stansted Airport in London instead due to Storm Arwen.

While Conor understands that the weather was out of the airline's control, it was the way passengers were handled after landing that he took issue with.

"When we landed we were told that a coach would be provided to take us to Manchester but on the ground we were receiving different information from different people. We were then told to get taxis and we would be reimbursed but this was at 3 o'clock in the morning. There was a flight full of people trying to get one so we didn't manage to get a taxi," he said.

"In the end I decided we would get a train to Manchester and we would be there by 10am, the train tickets were nearly £100 each."

When he arrived back in Limerick, Cllr Sheehan, was told that Ryanair would not be reimbursing passengers for their travel expenses as the reason for the re-routing was out of their control.

While the Labour councillor was lucky that his group could afford the train ticket, one woman paid over £800 for a taxi from London to Manchester on the basis that she would be reimbursed.

He continued: "I found out after the flight that no planes had landed at Manchester Airport in the two hours before we were due to land because of the weather, so why were we allowed to take off?

"I am not looking to make money from Ryanair, I just want to be reimbursed for the expenses that they told us they would cover. The way everyone was treated on that flight was just a disgrace, I have been contacted by so many people who were on the flight who will also not be reimbursed."

There were more issues on their way back to Ireland as their flight was delayed by four hours due to 'logistical issues'.