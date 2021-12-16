Limerick man's icy December dips to raise funds for Arthritis Ireland

A YOUNG Limerick man living with arthritis is taking 31 cold plunges this Christmas to raise vital funds for those suffering from the same condition.

December Dips is the challenge that Ballinacurra Road resident Robin Healy (30) has set for himself.

Each day, the St Clement’s College graduate is taking a cold plunge, whether that be in a river, lake, the sea or unconventionally, in an ice-cold bin at home during Storm Barra.

“The onset and development of my disease followed the typical trajectory of severe AS,” he said, speaking about ankylosing spondylitis (AS), the inflammatory disease with no known cure he developed at 19.

In just under six months the Caherdavin native went from being highly active and sporty, to barely being able to move.

The pain and inflammation started in his left hip, extended to both knees, and eventually made its way into his right hip, neck and, later, his spine.

Eleven years on and he feels that his AS “has never been better” due to an early diagnosis resulting in his treatment of weekly injections.

“December Dips is my way of raising funds for an organisation that has helped and is continuing to help other people, young and old alike, get diagnosed sooner; get better informed about possible treatments, and get support while living with arthritis,” he stated.

Now on Christmas holidays from his Sports Science lecturing position at TUS, Robin is venturing to a variety of different swimming spots to see out his benevolent Christmas challenge.

“My favourite spot is probably World's End in Castleconnell; I did my first dip there. There are always others out walking or swimming in their wet suits when I'm there. It's a great spot.”

He has also done dips in Hodson Bay (Roscommon), Lough Ree (Westmeath), Ballycuggeran in Killaloe, Sandycove beach (Dublin), Sutton Beach (Dublin) and Cavan also.

His initial hope was to raise €310 for the month, averaging €10 per day but due to the generosity of Limerick people, he has now raised over €2,000 euro for Arthritis Ireland.

Thankful for the enormous support, Robin’s word of advice is for those with a recent diagnosis “to not give up hope and take the good and bad days as they come.”