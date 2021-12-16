Search

16 Dec 2021

Healthy Heroes at Limerick school strive for better lunches

Fifth class students Charlie O' Sullivan and Jamie Moore at Carrigkerry NS | PICTURE: Press 22

Norma Prendiville

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE boys and girls of Carrigkerry National School have been named as the Healthy Heroes School of the Month for November 2021, thanks to the students’ efforts in promoting healthy eating.

The school is one of hundreds of primary schools across the island of Ireland that are participating in the Healthy Heroes initiative, which is run by the Irish Bread Bakers’ Association and Bord Bia.

The aim of Healthy Heroes is to educate children on nutrition and how to improve their lunchtime habits. And in a novel learning process, sixth class pupils take the lead and play the role of mentors to younger pupils.

“This is a new initiative in our school and the biggest change I have noticed in our pupils is the eagerness with which the children approach the Healthy Heroes structured activities,” said Anne Horan, sixth class teacher in Carrigkerry.

“The pupils get so much enjoyment from talking about their healthy lunchboxes and how they prepare their lunches daily,” she added,

“We’re delighted to see that Healthy Heroes is helping to make a real difference,” added Ailbhe Byrne who oversees the programme on behalf of the Irish Bread Bakers Association.

“School lunchtime is an important opportunity to develop positive attitudes towards food choices and nutrition. Incorporating healthy eating habits from a young age and in a playful environment is a vital stepping stone to their future food habits,” she concluded.

