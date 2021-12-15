BREAKING: Significant traffic delays in county Limerick following traffic collision

Gardai in Limerick are advising motorists to avoid the Sherin's Cross area following a two car traffic collision this evening.
The R512 is closed with diversions in place. There are significant delays in the area, both ways, close to the site of the former McAuliffe's Pub. The Gardai are currently at the scene and it is not known if there are any serious injuries, however the road is expected to be closed for some time.
The site of the crash is equi-distant between Bruff and Kilmallock which would both have large traffic volumes at this time.
More to follow
