Search

15 Dec 2021

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, as of 8am today, 470 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 105 are in ICU

There has been a total of 5,835 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 47 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

The Department of Health can confirm that 24 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 42 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today marks ten days before Christmas. If you contract COVID-19 today your isolation period will include Christmas Day. This can be avoided by ensuring you take every step possible to protect yourself.

“If you are planning to spend Christmas with older family members, anyone immunocompromised or vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, it is best that you take precautions from today. Avoid crowds, limit your contacts, work from home unless absolutely necessary, risk assess your environments and make safe choices over the coming days and weeks.

“Everyone should be aware that Omicron spreads very easily and we have now identified community transmission in Ireland, to the extent that this variant accounts for approximately 13% of all reported cases.

“Taking the opportunity to get a booster dose of vaccination is as vital today as getting the first dose was earlier this year. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.”

Layer up on the basic measures to protect you and your loved ones from infection; 

  • Practice social distancing  
  • Work from home, where possible 
  • Avoid crowds 
  • Ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows) 
  • Hand and respiratory hygiene 
  • Use face masks  
  • Stay at home and isolate if you experience symptoms  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media