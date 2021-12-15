University of Limerick joins the top elite 1% of business schools worldwide

THE KEMMY Business School at the University of Limerick has been recognised as one of the world's top business schools.

The KBS is now in the top elite 1% of business schools worldwide as it has achieved "triple-accreditation".

The KBS has been accredited by the prestigious EFMD Global quality system (EQUIS) adding to its existing international accreditations the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Each of the three accreditation evaluation processes examine each business school against international standards in terms of governance, programmes, students, faculty, research, ethics, responsibility and sustainability, and engagement with the world of practice.

KBS is the only business school outside of Dublin to achieve the accolade and the third Irish business school to be triple accredited.

Professor Finbarr Murphy, Dean of the Kemmy Business School said "We are immensely proud of becoming a triple accredited business school, which is testament to our continued focus on academic excellence and innovation.

"It clearly illustrates the strong calibre of our business graduates, our connections to industry, and our global outlook."

Professor Murphy continued: "With this triple award the Kemmy Business School is recognised as a central hub for international excellence in all aspects of business education and research.

"The awards build upon our growing international network connections with similarly accredited schools worldwide, which will further add to the international vibrancy of the school.

"The business school has evolved to be at the forefront of international business education, delivering world leading business programmes”

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey welcomed the announcement saying: “Achieving triple accreditation is really the top of the quality standard bar for business schools worldwide.

"We now join a group of elite business schools committed to delivering excellence in business education, research and impact."

Mayor Daniel Butler said: “This is wonderful news for the Kemmy Business School as the triple accreditation confirms its commitment to the highest quality of teaching and research.

"In becoming one of the top one percent of business schools in the world, the KBS can leverage this standing when it comes to attracting more students and researchers to study in Limerick.”