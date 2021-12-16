Limerick Weather: Thursday December 16, 2021

It looks set to be a generally cloudy day on Thursday with mostly dry conditions. However, there will be some patches of mist or drizzle about, especially on hills. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: High pressure dominating bringing mostly dry and settled weather conditions albeit with plenty of cloud.

Thursday night: Some clear spells on Thursday night, especially across the north and northwest of the country but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees under clear skies but ranging 6 to 9 degrees elsewhere in light or moderate southeast breezes.

Friday: Much of the country will be dry on Friday with lots of cloud but there will be some sunny intervals, especially across northern counties. A little colder than preceding days with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night albeit with some clear spells, especially across the north of the country. A chilly night where skies clear with a touch of frost possible as temperatures dip back to between zero and +3 degrees. Temperatures holding between 4 and 7 degrees under cloud.

Saturday: Saturday is expected to be another generally cloudy day with lots of dry weather but also scattered patches of mist or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate east or southeast breeze. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

Sunday: Little change is expected on Sunday with mostly dry conditions with lots of cloud and a few patches of mist or drizzle. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees.

Early next week: Early indications suggest high pressure will remain the dominant feature during the early days of Christmas week with lots of dry and settled weather expected. Turning somewhat colder as the week progresses.