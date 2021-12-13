Mayor expresses sympathies on passing of former Limerick County Manager

THE MAYOR of the City and County of Limerick has expressed his condolences, and those of the people of Limerick, to the family of former County Manager Sean Murphy.

Sean, of Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, and originally of Birr, Co Offaly, died peacefully in Milford Care Centre on Saturday.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "On behalf of myself, the staff and former staff of Limerick City and County Council and the people of Limerick, I would like to offer my sympathies to Sean’s family and friends on his passing, especially to his wife Muiread, daughter Catherine and sons John, Declan and Alan."

He described Sean as a gentleman who worked tireless for the people of County Limerick. Sean worked in Limerick County Council as Assistant County Manager from 1976 to 1988 and as County Manager from 1988 until 1992.

"He may have retired from the organisation in 1992 but there are still people working with us who remember him as a quiet but determined man, a man of great character and integrity," said Mayor Butler.

That determination, character and integrity in the workplace was replicated on the golf course. The keen golfer was a former captain, president and trustee of Lahinch Golf Club and a member of Castletroy Golf Club. In his youth, Sean was a double All-Ireland hurdles champion.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Muiread, children John, Catherine, Declan and Alan, daughters-in-law Breda, Anna and Shaza, Catherine’s partner John, grandchildren Megan, Eoin, Cathal, Carmen, Luisa, Julian, Juliette and Djibriel, sisters Maureen O’Neill (Boher) and Joan Clohosey (Cork), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, December 15 from 5-6.30pm. Requiem Mass in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Thursday, December 16 at noon. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed here

Afterwards he will be laid to rest in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

He worked at various engineering grades in Dublin Corporation, Tipperary (North) County Council, Waterford Corporation, Dun Laoghaire Corporation between 1952 and his arrival in Limerick County Council in 1976.