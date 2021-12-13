Search

13 Dec 2021

WATCH: €30,000 for Christmas lights in Limerick towns

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FUNDING of €30,000 for Christmas lights in County Limerick towns has been announced.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan said the money has been made available by Minister Peter Burke and will be allocated to Limerick City and County Council to be help towns in the county with this year’s Christmas Lights' costs.

"I am delighted to be able to deliver this funding. I had asked Peter Burke if there was any funding available for the costs of the Christmas lights in the towns of Limerick, given the difficulties that communities had faced with Covid, so when he came back to me and told me that he was allocating €30,000 I was delighted," said Minister O'Donovan.

The money will be given to the council and it will be up to the local authority to distribute it.

"It’s a big boost to our rural towns across the county and another example of delivery to the communities of County Limerick at a very special time of the year.

"I want to thank Minister Peter Burke for this once off allocation to the towns of Limerick. It means a lot to us, it will help to brighten our rural towns, and I know the Council will allocate it properly," said Minister O'Donovan.

