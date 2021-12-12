County Limerick as you've never seen it before!

EVERY now and again a Twitter thread comes along that captures the nation's imagination.

One such series of tweets came on Friday courtesy of Irish artist Paul Broughall.

"As it’s the end of the year, here is a thread of my Irish counties painted like things they look like," wrote Paul.

He began with his home county of Kildare which he sees as "a rich woman from a Disney movie".

Paul told the Leader this Sunday: "I just started it because I thought Kildare always looked like a rich woman from a Disney movie. I posted that thought to Twitter and people agreed so my friend told me to bring her to life and I did.

"That went semi viral so my friend said 'do them all!' And it went from there really," said Paul.

On Friday, he showcased them all on Twitter.

1. Kildare - A rich woman from a Disney movie pic.twitter.com/Wxna0eieLa — Deck The Pauls (@PaulieBroughall) December 10, 2021

There is a bird, mouse, goblin, pirate queen, lion, elephant, tiger, dinosaur, sloth and many more in his interpretation of the 32 counties.

It brings us neatly onto Limerick, seen as a mythological horned beast that walks around Munster protecting the people.

Paul said the mythical creature immediately jumped out at him. Not literally of course!

"It was definitely some kind of roaming beast with a horn. And came to life as I drew it," he said.

To see more of Paul's work and order prints of his quirky counties visit https://www.paulbroughall.gallery/