Must-watch movies on TV this week

Frankie And Johnny Saturday 11/12 TG4 @ 9.30pm

Frankie's a waitress broken by a tragic past. Johnny's fresh out of prison looking to find a way back into normal life. Both work at the same diner. Can you see where things are going? F&J is a touch more realistic than your usual romance and it's not afraid to add a bit of grit to a touching look at middle age love. Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are better to each other than they were in Scarface and Hector Elizondo & Kate Nelligan provide nice back up.

Black Sunday Saturday 11/12 Talking Pictures TV @ 11pm

Superbowl Sunday. 80,000 people. The president of the United States amongst them. The Goodyear blimp is overhead as usual but now it's full of explosives planted by the men and women of Black September. The politics of John Frankenheimer's well crafted 1976 suspense thriller might make modern day audiences cringe but the film's white knuckle tension is certainly real. Robert Shaw, Marthe Keller and Bruce Dern especially do stellar work.

We Summon The Darkness Saturday 11/12 Film4 @ 11.05pm

It's 1988. Heavy metal is the teenage music of choice and Val, Beverly and Alexis are roadtripping to a concert when they bump into a group of boys who make their interest in the girls obvious fast. Things get....dark. A comedy/horror homage to the genre flicks of the 80's and one you're best going into cold as it's twists and turns are all part of the bloody fun. Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson and Amy Forsyth are an enjoyable leading trio.

Run Sunday 12/12 BBC2 @ 11.10pm

Finnie and Kid. A father and son trapped in a dead end town on the coast of Scotland. Finnie's frustrated with his son but helpless to stop him so joins in with his hobby of street racing and soon finds himself reliving his hellraising youth. This Scottish film from 2019 feels like a feature length adaptation of Springsteen's Born To Run with it's stirring and vivid look at a need to escape. Mark Stanley and Anders Hayward are a pair of strong leads.

Oranges And Sunshine Monday 13/12 BBC1 @ 00.45am

In Northern England in the early 90's a social worker delves into the scandal of children who were forcibly separated from their parents and sent to institutions in Australia. Emily Watson as always is superb in the lead role. A fine watch but one you should psych yourself up for as not surprisingly it's a desperately upsetting look at a shameful era of Britain's history. There's decent support from Hugo Weaving and David Denham too.

Mr. Turner Monday 13/12 Film4 @ 1am

J.M.W. Turner was one of the all time greatest English artists and this biopic follows him through the last 25 years of his life. Director Mike Leigh and actor Timothy Spall bring what sounds like a dull watch to life wonderfully. It's a beautiful looking, brilliantly acted and surprisingly warm look at a person accused by many of being cold. Dorothy Atkinson and the always reliable Leslie Manville are excellent as two of the women in his life.

V For Vendetta Monday 13/12 TCM @ 9pm

Britain of the future (!) has become a tyrannical place(!!!!!!) and a freedom fighter called V has teamed up with an alienated government employee called Evey to overthrow it all. A film that wasn't particularly well received on it's 2005 release but now it feels like a call to arms. A stylish, thought provoking and fantastic looking story with an ending for the ages. Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt and Stephen Rea all do well here.

There Will Be Blood Monday 13/12 TG4 @ 9.30pm

Daniel Plainview is a oil prospector in early 20th century California broken by his obsession to the thrill of the find. He'll do anything to get it and go through anyone to get his way. Paul Thomas Anderson's epic 2007 drama will not be for everyone but it's depiction of male fixation, capitalism and greed is hard to beat. Daniel Day Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciaran Hinds and Dillon Freasier all put in career besting performances.

February Tuesday 14/12 CH4 @ 1.55am

It's the Christmas break and two girls have been left alone to celebrate the festive season with the nuns of their boarding school. Meanwhile a third girl is on a mission to get to the school before bad things happen. A dark and twisting and effective horror film from 2015 that will confuse at first due to it's intertwining timelines but come the final act you'll be stuck to the screen. Kiernan Shipka, Emma Roberts and Lucy Boynton are all aces.

The Man From Snowy River Tuesday 14/12 Talking Pictures TV @ 3.50pm

19th century Australia was a tough place to live as young Jim Craig finds out after tragedy strikes. To earn the right to take over the family farm Jim must first prove his worth as a man. George Miller's Antipodean Western (Southern?!) is pleasing to the eye and it's a little cheesy in places but a sturdy storyline and commanding performances from Tom Burlinson, Jack Thompson and Kirk Douglas (in a dual part) will keep you glued to it.

Dead Man's Shoes Wednesday 15/12 Film4 @ 11.05pm

A man returns to his hometown to get revenge on the people who tormented his brother. Yes I know it sounds cliched as hell but Shane Meadow's 2004 film packs a serious wallop. Imagine if Emmerdale was crossed with a slasher film and then stained with a dollop of jet black humour and some horribly realistic carnage. Paddy Considine is immense in a tense, nauseating, gripping and comical (in places) story.

Vampire Circus Thursday 16/12 Talking Pictures TV @ 1.55am

A village in Serbia is terrorised by the spectre of a plague sweeping the land when a circus arrives in town to give them a bit of respite and fun. But...well..... the title kind of gives it away really doesn't it. From 1972 comes a Hammer horror production much darker, scarier, bloodier and gloomier than the usual campy offerings but you'll still have a good time with it. Anthony Higgins and Lynne Frederick are solid leads.

The Color Purple Thursday 16/12 BBC4 @ 9pm

Celie Johnson has grown up hard in the deep south of the early 20th century. First abused by her father and then her husband, she's lost all sense of self and family and it's only when she meets a singer called Shug does life begin to make sense. Steven Spielberg's 1985 drama is a harsh and painful look at the horrors of patriarchy that really makes you earn the film's powerful ending. Whoopie Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover are mighty in their roles.

Love, Simon Friday 17/12 Film4 @ 1.25am

Simon is gay and no one knows. Not his family, not his friends. After he makes an online connection with a fellow classmate, a simple mistake sets in motion a choice that will change his life. This 2018 comedy romance is an entertaining and emotive watch that will strike a chord with many young people struggling with personal issues and it's charming cast lead by Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford will keep you smiling throughout.

Perfume : The Story Of A Murderer Friday 17/12 RTE1 @ 11.45pm

Jean-Baptiste Grenouille, a French man with a superhuman sense of smell. On his first trip to Paris a desire to experience something new leads to tragedy which leads to a world of obsession. A film that's a feast for the senses led by a character that will absolutely repulse you and one that will wow you and disgust you in equal measure. Ben Whitshaw, Rachel Hurd-Wood and Alan Rickman do arresting work.

Late Night Friday 17/12 BBC1 @ 11.25pm

In an attempt to give late night talk show host Katherine Newbury's show a bit of pep an Indian-American writer called Molly Patel is added to shake up the all male, all white writing staff. A timely comedy drama that takes aim at big targets but one that makes plenty of room for humour along the way courtesy of a lovable Mindy Kaling and a hilariously abrasive Emma Thompson.

