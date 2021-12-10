WATCH: Limerick's favourite pram pusher Noni dedicates song to county's All-Star hurlers

THE MAGNIFICENT 12 All-Stars from Limerick have been the subject of many plaudits since the winning 2021 hurling team was announced, but one woman is singing their praises louder than most.

Limerick’s favourite chaaawwklit seller Noni Considine joined Dermot and Dave on Today Fm with a special tribute to Limerick's triumphant All-Stars

The scarf-loving, bespectacled pensioner who regularly entertains listeners to the show told Thursday’s listeners that great things come in 12s including “eggs, multi packs of Wheelies, the Apostles, and of course the famous song...The 12 Hurlers of Christmas!"

And with that the pram pusher broke into the opening lyrics of her festive tune.. “Gearoid Hegarty... Little Cian Lynch, Little Kyle Hayes, Little Sean Finn and a Tooom Morrrrisssey."

It's a historic time for Limerick fans, and there's no bigger Limerick fan than our Noni!@DermotTodayFM@DaveTodayFMhttps://t.co/tYhKTPKosG — Today FM (@TodayFM) December 10, 2021

Her take on the Christmas classic had the morning show's presenters and listeners in fits of laughter.

Limerick of course smashed all records on Thursday when it was revealed that the All-Ireland hurling champions had won a record-breaking 12 PwC GAA/GPA Hurling All-Stars.

In light of the on-going pandemic and its restrictions, a decision was taken not to proceed with the traditional presentation banquet. However, the event will still be showcased live by RTE 1 television in a special programme this Friday at 7pm.

The PwC All-Stars for Football 2021 will be announced live on the night of the awards which also see the naming of the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Year in hurling and football as well as the Young Players of the Year in both codes.

TEAM: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Seán Finn (Bruff, Limerick), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside, Waterford), Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick), Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon, Limerick); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick); Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick).