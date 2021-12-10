Search

10 Dec 2021

Scheme put in place at UHL to curb overcrowding in oncology clinics

UHL and Ipsen, a biopharmaceutical company, have come together to develop a scheme to help patients in Limerick with rare conditions.

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A BIOPHARMACEUTICAL company is supporting Limerick based patients living with a rare form of kidney cancer.

Ipsen, in conjunction with University Hospital Limerick (UHL), has developed a new patient support scheme to help people diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

The scheme has been delivered as a pilot in Limerick since early 2021 to help minimise health risks for cancer patients undertaking treatment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and to facilitate more patient-led condition management.

The scheme, led by nurses in UHL, has provided cancer patients with new ways to manage their treatment.

These include a remote phlebotomy service consisting of at-home blood sample collection in partnership with TCP Homecare, patient monitoring, and virtual consultations.

By facilitating continuity of early-stage cancer treatment remotely for patients in need, this service has helped to support the national effort to alleviate over-capacity at oncology clinics.

This scheme is part of Ipsen’s continued 30-year focus in Ireland on innovating and improving patient care for those with underserved and rare conditions.

Clinical Nurse Specialist in Oncology at UHL Triona Neenan commented:

“Schemes like this go a long way to encourage more patient-led condition management and autonomy, as well as reducing the reliance on non-essential hospital trips.”

