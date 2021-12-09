Gardaí respond to fist fight at side of Limerick to Shannon dual carriageway during Storm Barra

GARDAI are investigating an alleged fist fight between two men on the side of a dual carriageway during Storm Barra.

Members of the force responded to an incident involving the two men in a field on the side of the Limerick to Shannon dual carriageway.

Videos circulated on WhatsApp show two men engaged in a fist fight, surrounded by four others, close to the Shannon flyover. The incident occurred during Storm Barra on Tuesday when an orange weather warning was active for Limerick and there was an impending red warning for Clare.

One video, taken by someone in a parked vehicle a short distance away, shows the fight in full swing, while a second video, taken by the men themselves, shows one man pointing out how "the fight is drawn today" as the gardai had arrived on the scene.

"There were a good few clouts. If they want to do it again, we'll do it again," the man is heard saying.

In response to a query from the Limerick Leader, a garda spokesperson commented: “Gardaí are aware of an incident that occurred near Shannon on the 7th of December 2021.

“Shannon Gardaí were dispatched to this incident and all inquiries in relation to this incident are currently being followed up.”