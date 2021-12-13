Renowned artist holds workshops for Limerick communities

Inês Neto dos Santos
RENOWNED artist Inês Neto dos Santos has returned to Limerick for the final phase of her residency with EVA International.
The residency is part of the Magic Carpets Creative Europe programme which has seen Inês work with curator Niamh Brown. The pair have developed workshops with local communities from the Limerick School of Art and Design and café Canteen, to explore fermentation as a metaphor for collaborative practices, community living and autonomy. FERMEN-TOUR // Limerick pursues these ideas through a new fermentation station, fabricated and hosted at the Limerick School of Art and Design.
During the last stage of her residency, Inês will also be designing a menu in collaboration with the team at Canteen to accompany the fermentation products for a communal meal among all participants.
