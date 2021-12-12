Award recognises Limerick company for inclusion of women in its operations

PLASSEY firm Cook Medical has been honoured for its work to increase the number of women in its leadership positions.

Cook, which employs over 1,000 people at its European operation in Limerick, can point to the fact that 61% of management roles within the firm are occupied by women.

And it is this which has seen the company honoured with the ‘Women in Leadership’ company initiative award at the Irish Med Tech awards, held virtually last week.

At present in Cook, women lead functions including research and development, post-market and manufacturing engineering, quality assurance and continuous improvement.

Others lead regional and global functions such as human resources, marketing, ethics and compliance and regulatory affairs from the site.

Alice O’Dwyer, the vice president for human resources at Cook said:

“We’re delighted to be recognised for our work in the area of women in leadership. We’re very proud of the strong representation of women in all areas of our business, including management and professional roles. We have a remarkable pool of talent at Cook, and our values of innovation, continuous improvement, and problem solving are realised to a great extent when the voices of all women at Cook are included.”

“As a family-owned company, we continue to ensure that family is an integral part of the Cook culture, and we put our people at the centre of everything we do. Therefore, we endeavour to help all employees reach their personal and professional goals,” she added.

For more local news see limerickleader.ie