Limerick's Caoimhe, 6, signs big cheque for Jack & Jill Foundation

A LITTLE girl from County Limerick has handed over a big cheque to the Jack & Jill Foundation.

But there is something even bigger on the cheque than the sum of €9,715. Claire O’Donnell, who lives in Galbally, said her six-year-old daughter Caoimhe signed it.

“It’s such a huge, huge thing as it is only very recently that she can write her name and letters in general without tracing,” said the proud mum.

Caoimhe and parents Claire and Patrick presented cheque to Mags Naughton, Jack & Jill liaison nurse and homecare nurse Esther O Riordan. Caoimhe, who has Jeavons syndrome which is a rare form of epilepsy, also presented the two ladies with bouquets of flowers.

The O’Donnells raised the money from a fundraising hill walk in Galbally. Caoimhe led 50 brave souls up to Darby’s Bed on a horrible, wet and windy day at the end of October.

Claire said they decided to fundraise for the Jack & Jill Foundation when their time with the family concluded. Jack & Jill provides in-home nursing care and respite support for children up to the age of six.

“Caoimhe’s total of €9,715 amounts to 539 hours of nursing care for other families in the coming months as Jack and Jill's nursing care is paid mainly from donations.

“We will be forever grateful for what they did for us and how they became a huge part of our lives. Caoimhe was just after her brain surgery when they started here and life was just upside down at the time they were first introduced to us,” said Claire.

On behalf of herself, Patrick and Caoimhe, Claire “wants to thank our whole community and family and friends and all who donated”.

“The Jack & Jill Foundation were so grateful and so are we for those who got behind us and helped it be so successful,” concluded Claire.