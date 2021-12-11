Search

11 Dec 2021

Inquest hears - three Limerick people died after falling down stairs

Kilmallock Court

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THREE people in County Limerick died in the same month after falling down the stairs, the local coroner’s court has heard.

The separate incidents all occurred in October, 2020. The first inquest was of a woman, aged in her 80s. Her daughter said she found the deceased at the bottom of the stairs. 

Pathologist, Dr Teresa Laszlo said the pensioner suffered a subdural haematoma due to a skull fracture sustained in the fall.

Limerick coroner John McNamara asked the family member if the woman was prone to falling.

“No. She was very careful. When I left she was watching TV after eating her dinner. If I had been there...” said the family member.

Mr McNamara said it was an “unfortunate and tragic accident”.

“I don’t think anybody should feel guilty. She could have fallen while you were in the house. A fall down stairs can unfortunately cause serious injuries. I am sure your mum would not want you feeling guilty,” said McNamara, who recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The second person who died in October 2020 after falling down the stairs was a man in his 50s. In a deposition, a garda said he entered the man’s house with relatives and neighbours due to concern for his welfare as he couldn’t be contacted.

“He was lying on the stairs. It appeared he had been there for a while,” said the garda.

Dr Laszlo said the man died from internal bleeding caused by a rib fracture which lacerated an intercostal artery.

A family member, who attended the inquest last week in Kilmallock Court, said he had fallen down the stairs a couple of weeks previously after tripping over a cable.

Mr McNamara recorded a verdict of accidental death.

On the same day in October, 2020, gardai were contacted after a cousin of a woman, aged in her 80s, had not seen her for a couple of days. Her car was parked outside.

After gaining access to the property, the garda said the deceased was found lying at the bottom of the stairs.

“It appears she tripped and fell down the stairs,” said the garda.

The coroner’s court heard she was a “very active, healthy lady” prior to the incident.

Dr Laszlo said the cause of death was asphyxiation due to her airways being restricted by the position she landed in.

Mr McNamara said she did not suffer serious injuries as a result of the fall - there was no skull fracture but that she died from positional asphyxia.

A third verdict of accidental death due to falling down the stairs was recorded.

At the end of all three inquests, Mr McNamara expressed his condolences to the family members present. Inspector Pat Brennan offered his deepest sympathies on behalf of the gardai in Limerick.

Local News

