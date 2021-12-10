Search

Happy feet: Limerick dancers to put their best foot forward at world championships

THREE LIMERICK school children have made it through to the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships.

The children from Scoil Mocheallóg Kilmallock had great success at the Munster competition held at the INEC Killarney last month. Abbie Broughton came third in the Under 10 Craobh Comortas and Vincent Collins placed fourth in the Under 11 Craobh Comortas.

Alannah Dwyer won her Under 10 preliminary round and then placed 5th in the U10 Craobh Comortas.

All three kids will now go forward to the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast next April.

The children all attend Croghan-Greene-Bennis-Duggan Irish Dance Academy and are also in primary school together.

Alannah's mother Antoinette said the children are looking forward to attending the competition next year.

She said: “They are all extremely nervous but they are also very excited!

Guests revealed for this Friday night's RTE Late Late Show

“They are best friends in school as well as through dancing. Abbie started dancing first and then the others started.

“They are very dedicated to dancing, they love it! They even practice in the schoolyard at lunch”.

The dance academy the three kids attend congratulated them on social media following their success and said they were ‘very proud’ of the young dancers.

Next year the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships) will be celebrating its 50th year of competitions.

The event will be held between April 10 and April 17 in Belfast after being cancelled for the last two years.

The competition will be held at the Waterfront Hall and will see hundreds of children from all around the world taking part.

The 50th anniversary celebrations were due to take place in Dublin in 2020 however these were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The 2023 World Championships will be held in Montreal, Canada in April. For more Limerick news see limerickleader.ie

