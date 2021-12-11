Limerick's Glenstal Abbey opens second cemetery due to demand

EVER since the Benedictine monks came to Murroe in 1927, Glenstal Abbey has been part of the lives and now deaths of countless people.

Over the years they were asked about the possibility of a burial at Glenstal. In response to this wish and, due to the growing number of people choosing cremation, the monastic community created a garden cemetery early last year. It is located next to the monastic graveyard and overlooks the chapel lake.

Fr Cuthbert Brennan said the original cemetery has 100 spaces and 90% of this is already pre-sold. It provides for the internment of a loved one’s cremated remains.

“To meet the demand we have opened a second cemetery next to the present one with an additional 100 spaces,” said Fr Cuthbert.

Many of their customers to date, he says, are those who have a connection with Glenstal Abbey like regular guests, old boys and their families from the school.

However, Fr Cuthbert said there is an “increasing number of locals who have purchased a plot”.

Perhaps, this could be down to a shortage of grave spaces in parts of County Limerick with many only available to purchase at the “time of need”.

They say advance purchase arrangements to “provide you and your family with the comfort and knowledge that your plans are in place”.

A cemetery space can accommodate up to two urns. Each resting place is marked with a plaque of local grey granite for engraving individuals’ names and dates of birth and death.

The space can be purchased in a one-off payment or annual payments up to five years, with no additional costs. The cost is not disclosed on the website.

A monk from the Glenstal Community will be available to conduct the Rite of Committal from the Order of Christian Funerals unless the family would prefer to make other arrangements such as selecting a parish priest.

There is also the option to purchase a handcrafted wooden urn from the Abbey workshop.

The range of difficulties that can be encountered in getting new spaces for graves was shown in last week’s Leader. Cllr Eddie Ryan said he was approached by trustees of the Church of Ireland from Tipperary enquiring whether Limerick City and County Council could take ownership of the ruins and burial ground at Duntryleague, Galbally. It could possibly accommodate 100 burial plots.

A report found that there was a well located within Duntryleague burial ground which may be feeding into the Ballinamona Group Water Scheme Supply. The well is between 250 and 300 metres away from where the new plots would be.

Cllr Ryan said the council informed him that, “If any burial took place in Duntryleague burial ground that chemicals, such as those used in the embalming process, could potentially make their way into the drinking water supply and might pose a serious risk to the health of those consuming the water”.

“As a result, reopening the burial grounds for new burial plots was not progressed,” said Cllr Ryan.