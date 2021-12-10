‘Rights of way’ guarantee for Limerick home and landowners in new law

A NEW reform bill which copperfastens a number of landowners' rights has been signed into law.

The Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2021 has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins, having completed its passage through the Dail and Seanad.​

Among other things, it provides a homeowner with a right to use water of sewerage pipes running under a neighbour’s land, a right of support between adjoining buildings that have different owners, plus a private right of way to access your home or field over a laneway across your neighbour’s land.

The move has been welcomed by Limerick TD Willie O’Dea, who has said it has averted a “legal cliff-edge” which was going to take effect after the end of November.

“I’m delighted to welcome the timely enactment of this urgent legislation. I have raised this issue numerous times in the past. I know that those impending changes have been causing worry and stress to many people, with farmers and homeowners at risk of losing important rights that have been enjoyed for many years without dispute. This Act repeals those changes, and protects acquired rights and acquired years of use,” he said in a statement.

Mr O’Dea pointed out that concerns had been raised by many stakeholders including the Law Society and Bar Council about the changes which would have taken effect on December 1, 2021.

The Irish Farmers Association had also lobbied the government on this matter, saying if the existing law had remained in place, it would have left an “unworkable” situation.

For more, visit www.limerickleader.ie