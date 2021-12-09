Garadi seek public's help in locating missing Limerick man

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 25 year old Gbubemi David, who is missing from his home in Mungret Street, Limerick since 10a.m. on Monday December 6, 2021.
Gbubemi is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a medium build. He has short black hair, with dark brown eyes. It is unknown what Gbubemi was wearing when he left home.
Anyone with information on Gbubemi’s whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Aisling Daniels, from Limerick, is delighted to receive her scholarship as part of the Johnson & Johnson Ireland Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Award Programme.
Mayor Daniel Butler flanked by city traders Paul Craughan, Linda Frawley, Owen Silke, Caroline Long and Fiona Cox
