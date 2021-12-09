Search

09 Dec 2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, December 9, 2021

CLOUDY to begin with today with scattered outbreaks of rain and moderate southerly winds. A clearance to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will follow from the west during the afternoon with freshening westerly winds. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight, it will be cold with showers across the Atlantic counties, some of which will bring hail with sleet on high hround. the mercury will plunge to a low of one degree Celsius, while there will be rather brisk winterly wind.

As for tomorrow, cold with sunny spells and showers of rain or hail. These will mainly hit western and northern coastal areas. Temperatures of up to eight degrees in the afternoon with an added wind chill factor, owing to a moderate to fresh northwest wind.

Patchy outbreaks of rain as we hit the weekend, in a moderate southerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of between three and six degrees Celsius.

Saturday will see widespread rainfall moving in across the country with low cloud, hill and coastal fog. Temperatures in the afternoon will range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius, in a mostly moderate southwesterly wind.

