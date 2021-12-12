Limerick producer brings out new EP

French producer Ashpool, who is based in Limerick
A FRENCH electronic producer based in Limerick has just released a double-sided EP.
Ashpool, also known as Thomas Chalan's new release is entitled Conurbation, and it's been released through the Sicilian synthwave label Retro Reverb Records.
His sound is described as being "heavily analogue synth-based with industrial music and both horror and sci-fi soundtrack influences."
The tracks are available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp and can also be found on all major music streaming platforms .
The links to download the tracks are also available, as follows:
https://ashpoolmusic.bandcamp.com/album/conurbation-a-side
https://ashpoolmusic.bandcamp.com/album/conurbation-b-side
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ashpool/conurbation
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ashpool/conurbation-b-side
