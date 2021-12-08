Flight schedule returns to normal at Shannon Airport following Storm Barra

Shannon Airport have this morning confirmed that "Normal services have resumed, following Storm Barra, with the airport expecting to operate its full flight schedule"
Commenting on conditions at the airport today a Shannon Airport spokesperson said: “Our first flight, a Ryanair service to Krakow, departed at 7.32 am this morning and we expect to operate a normal schedule today. Storm Barra brought severe gusts to the airport yesterday and the Ryanair Malaga service cancelled as a result, is now rescheduled to depart at 10.10am this morning.”
Flight information is available on the Shannon Airport website.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.