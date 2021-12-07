Search

07 Dec 2021

Flights diverted to Shannon Airport as Storm Barra takes hold

Shannon Airport have this afternoon confirmed that two Ryanair flights due to land at Cork Airport this morning diverted to the Clare airport.

Flight FR901 from Stansted to Cork and flight FR3738 from Birmingham to Cork diverted to Shannon, both landing safely at a 9.10am and 11.15am respectively. Passengers from Stansted were transferred by bus to Cork and transfer arrangements are awaited for Birmingham passengers.

“The Ryanair Shannon to Gatwick service took off on schedule at 10.55am, an earlier flight from Shannon to Tenerife took off at 7.21am.  Aer Lingus services from and to Heathrow Airport scheduled for later this afternoon (EI 385 and EI386) have been cancelled due to the expected severity of storm Barra.

WATCH: Flooding and power outages in Limerick as Storm Barra surges

“There have been no further confirmed flight cancellations yet, and we are awaiting updates from our airlines. However, as a status RED weather warning for County Clare is due to come into effect at 4.00pm today, we strongly advise intending passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport. Flight information will be posted on all Shannon Airport social media platforms and the airport website as it becomes available.”

