Limerick Land Search Team on standby for Storm Barra

Limerick Land Search Team is on standby for Storm Barra
THE FULL team of Limerick Land Search Team has been placed on standby for Storm Barra.
Calvin Prendergast, chairperson of the volunteer group, said they will be on call to assist emergency services, the council and local communities with any help or assistance they may need during the storm.
"If you require our assistance please don’t hesitate to contact us on 085-1800922. We will be ready and available to respond at any time. In the event that your phone coverage is down due to wind etc our admins will be monitoring our Facebook page. Send us a DM and we will get to you," said Calvin.
He adds that they will have their mobile rapid response unit also driving around in case assistance is needed as soon as possible.
