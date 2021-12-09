CRIMEFILE: Limerick Gardai issue 'streetwise' tips as Christmas party season begins

Gardai in Limerick are offering advice to the public on how to stay safe as the Christmas Party season begins.

"Our advice is to stay streetwise. Crime can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. The thieves think that they won’t be caught and the victim thinks that it won’t be him or her. The reality is very different. Not every thief will get caught but every victim will suffer. Our advice is not to put yourself in a vulnerable position." admitted John Finnerty from Henry Street Garda Station.

The following are some basic principles on becoming “streetwise”.

Stay in the company that you know.

The consumption of alcohol, drugs or other toxic substances not only diminishes your senses but makes you particularly attractive to criminals

If you observe criminal behaviour, leave the area and call the Gardai.

Stay on well lit streets and walk against the flow of traffic

Never get involved in other peoples disputes.

Never respond to taunts or snide remarks by others- these are designed to engage you in conflict.

Remember – you cannot rationalise with aggressive or drunk people

Finally, organise your lift home before you go out and don’t change your plans at the end of the night