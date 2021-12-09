Search

09 Dec 2021

CRIMEFILE: Limerick Gardai issue 'streetwise' tips as Christmas party season begins

CRIMEFILE: Limerick Gardai issue 'streetwise' tips as Christmas party season begins

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Gardai in Limerick are offering advice to the public on how to stay safe as the Christmas Party season begins.

"Our advice is to stay streetwise. Crime can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. The thieves think that they won’t be caught and the victim thinks that it won’t be him or her. The reality is very different. Not every thief will get caught but every victim will suffer. Our advice is not to put yourself in a vulnerable position." admitted John Finnerty from Henry Street Garda Station.

The following are some basic principles on becoming “streetwise”.

Stay in the company that you know.

The consumption of alcohol, drugs or other toxic substances not only diminishes your senses but makes you particularly attractive to criminals

If you observe criminal behaviour, leave the area and call the Gardai.

Stay on well lit streets and walk against the flow of traffic

Never get involved in other peoples disputes.

Never respond to taunts or snide remarks by others- these are designed to engage you in conflict. 

Remember – you cannot rationalise with aggressive or drunk people

Finally, organise your lift home before you go out and don’t change your plans at the end of the night

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media