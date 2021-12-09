CRIMEFILE: Gardai in Limerick issue warning as thieves 'target' smart phones

Gardai in Limerick are offering advice as "There’s an increasing amount of mobile phones being stolen , especially the more expensive ‘smart’ phones such as Iphones" states John Finnerty from Henry Street Garda station.

"Some thieves are specifically targeting ‘smart’ phones , because of their value. We’re encouraging owners of mobile phones to note and retain a code number that is specific to each individual phone. This code is known as an IMEI code. It contains 15 digits. IMEI stands for international mobile equipment identity. If your phone is subsequently stolen and you have retained this number, your service provider can disable your phone and in effect render it useless to thieves. Also, if your phone is recovered you will be able to identify it by the aforementioned number" he added.

"We’re advising all mobile phone users to be very careful when using their mobile phones in public. When out and about, be streetwise and always take into account your surroundings when using same. If making or receiving a call in public, always do so with your back up against a wall, so that you can see around you and reduce the opportunity to be attacked from behind. If you are out socialising , avoid leaving your mobile phone on a bar, or on a table in a restaurant, especially late at night. And finally never buy devices from untrustworthy sources." Garda Finnerty concluded.