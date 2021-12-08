CRIMEFILE: Gardai appeal for witness following safe and ammunition theft

Gardai in Pallaskenry are investigating after thieves broke into a house at Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick between 5.30pm and 9.15pm last Friday evening.
"They forced the front door of the house and subsequently searched the inside of same. They prised off a safe that was secured onto a wall and left the house with it. The safe contained some shotgun cartridges that were legally held." Garda John Finnerty confirmed.
The Gardai at Pallaskenry Garda Station are investigating and can be contacted at 061 393102.
