CRIMEFILE: Gardai seek witnesses to Limerick 'daylight' robbery

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
Gardai in Limerick are seeking witnesses following a house in Glenside, Castletroy being targeted by thieves last Thursday between 11am and 5pm.
This house is on the front row in Glenside facing College Road, directly across from the Newtown Shopping Centre. The thieves forced the side gate of the property, made their way to the rear of the property and broke into the house. They stole some personal items belonging to the owner.
This house is located only a short distance from Castletroy College.
"Many parents would collect their children around this location. If you are a parent or if you were in this area last Thursday between 11am and 5pm you may have seen the thieves . If you did, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact the Gardai at Henry St Garda Station at 061 212400" added Garda John Finnerty Henry St.Garda Station
