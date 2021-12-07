Search

07 Dec 2021

Limerick's Unity Gospel Choir to raise spirits and funds with new holiday CD

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

UNITY Gospel Choir Limerick are sharing the joy this holiday season with their new Christmas album, writes Frances Watkins.

The group was established in 2013 by community musician Gretta McCormack-O’Shea who now directs the choir.

Members of the gospel choir range in age from 20s to 70s with the group performing at many charity events across the county.

Gretta says she believes music is for everyone and their choir is all about inclusion and spreading joy.

“Our choir is all about the joy of singing, inclusion, participation and unity in diversity. We use the amazing universal language of music to communicate healing, peace, harmony and most importantly joy!

“It is all about serving our community in a very real, practical way. Limerick has long been associated with great music and we take pride in promoting our wonderful city wherever we go.

A Joyful, Joyful Christmas is a collection of songs that Gretta describes as “joyful, exciting, and beautifully warm”.

The album was launched at a special event at the Locke Bar last week where the choir performed some merry songs for an enthusiastic audience.

The CD is available now for €10 and you can purchase it directly from the Unity Gospel Choir Limerick.

