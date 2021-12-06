Gavin James confirms Limerick gig for summer 2022

Dolans Presents have today confirmed that Gavin James will play Live at King John’s Castle, Limerick on Sunday May 1 2022.

Gavin James, whose songcraft has been the key to unlocking 1.5 billion streams, 6 million monthly listeners at Spotify, 32 Platinum and Gold records across the globe, has will play his Limerick date as part of his Irish headline tour coinciding with release of his upcoming 3rd studio album. Tickets for this gig go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Neil Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “Gavin’s talents have been embraced by countless big names. He has played shows with Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, as well as his own sold-out world tour which started in 2019. His loyal Limerick fans will be delighted to welcome him back to the city in 2022”.

Gavin James has produced a number 1 Irish album as well as hits such as ‘Always’ and ‘Nervous’. His more recent releases ‘Sober’ and his brand new single ‘Greatest Hits’, which is currently in the top 5 radio airplay charts in Ireland has playlisted on BBC Radio 2 and been championed at radio worldwide in Brazil, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, France, Germany and Japan.

Gavin James has come a long way from his early days busking on Grafton Street. His international touring has resulted in 250,000 ticket sales for his headline shows across the world, including two nights at Dublin’s 13,000 3Arena.

Last month, he made a triumphant return to the live arena, when he played to 40,000 people in Switzerland. Gavin is currently finishing his 3rd album and he kicks off 2022 by headlining the New Year’s Days festival at Dublin Castle on New Year’s Day and he will be joining James Blunt on his UK Arena tour starting on Feb 3rd followed by his Irish headline tour dates in April.

Tickets for Gavin James Live at King John’s Castle go on sale this Friday at 10am and can be purchased from www.dolans.ie