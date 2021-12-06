Limerick Tunnel works delayed due to Storm Barra

Limerick tunnel Picture: Adrian Butler
Due to adverse weather warnings from Met Eireann, tomorrow night’s (Tuesday 7) works around the Limerick Tunnel have been postponed by 24 hours. The revised schedule for works this week are as follows
Monday 6th Dec 22:00 to 04:00 - Mainline carriageway Lane 1 closure for safety barrier repair
Wed 8th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Short duration stop/go traffic management to allow line marking on roundabouts at N18 Junction 2 (Dock Road) interchange
Wed 8th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Routine Tunnel Maintenance - Overnight single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation in tunnel from 19:30 Wed 08/12/2021 to 06:00 Thur 09/12/2021. - Abnormal loads will be restricted from using the tunnel during the works
Thur 9th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Routine Tunnel Maintenance. Overnight single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation in tunnel from 19:30 Thur 09/12/2021 to 06:00 Fri 10/12/2021
Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards tunnel) will also be closed Wednesday night
