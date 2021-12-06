Search

06 Dec 2021

Limerick Tunnel works delayed due to Storm Barra

Limerick tunnel blocked by 'oversized truck'

Limerick tunnel Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Due to adverse weather warnings from Met Eireann, tomorrow night’s (Tuesday 7) works around the Limerick Tunnel have been postponed by 24 hours. The revised schedule for works this week are as follows

Monday 6th Dec 22:00 to 04:00 - Mainline carriageway Lane 1 closure for safety barrier repair

Wed 8th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Short duration stop/go traffic management to allow line marking on roundabouts at N18 Junction 2 (Dock Road) interchange

Wed 8th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Routine Tunnel Maintenance - Overnight single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation in tunnel from 19:30 Wed 08/12/2021 to 06:00 Thur 09/12/2021. - Abnormal loads will be restricted from using the tunnel during the works

Storm Barra - Met Éireann issues Status Red marine alert as near hurricane force wind expected

Thur 9th Dec 19:30 to 06:00 - Routine Tunnel Maintenance. Overnight single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation in tunnel from 19:30 Thur 09/12/2021 to 06:00 Fri 10/12/2021

Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards tunnel) will also be closed Wednesday night

Abnormal loads will be restricted from using the tunnel during the works

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media