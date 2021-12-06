Search

06 Dec 2021

Limerick students battle for Junk Kouture crown on RTE

'The New Different' design made by Georgie Barry, Leona Purcell and Ally Griffin from Coláiste Nano Nagle

Prepare to be amazed as 40 teams of post-primary students take everyday junk to new heights in the Junk Kouture Grand Final on RTÉ on December 9 at 7pm on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player, including three Limerick teams.

Whether it’s a headpiece made from a lampshade, a dress made from chestnuts, or even a design made from pea shells, there is no shortage of originality as the recycled fashion contest Junk Kouture makes its return to TV screens for a second year running, in a re-designed format due to Covid-19.

Be sure to look out for designs “The New Different” from Coláiste Nano Nagle, “Ephemeral Bloom” also from Coláiste Nano Nagle and “Culchie Life” by a team from Villiers School.

