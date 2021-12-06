Limerick student enterprise awards return for 20th year

THE 20th annual Student Enterprise programme has been launched in Newcastle West by All-Ireland winning hurler Sean Finn.

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices across the State, Limerick has seen over 20,000 up and coming business people take part in that time.

Over the last two decades, a number of schools have tasted success, with Zero Fog from Desmond College, Newcastle West picking up a national award last year and Pablo Science and Engineering, from Ardscoil Rís, Limerick scoring the innovation prize.

Coláiste losaef, Kilmallock has picked up second place overall in previous years.

Hurler Sean said: “Without doubt the Student Enterprise programme is one of the most beneficial things you can get involved in secondary school. The business skills you can learn from business ideas and research to sales and marketing are tools you can use across your career and the ability to set up and run a business will always stand by you.

“All the very best to the thousands of students who are starting their businesses across the country at the moment and I’m a bit biased so hopefully we might see the Student Enterprise programme title coming to Limerick in May to sit alongside the Liam MacCarthy!”

Students will compete across three categories, junior, intermediate and senior and judging takes place virtually via electronic submissions.

Each student enterprise is challenged with creating, setting up and running their own business, which must show sales of their service or product. The winners of this year’s competition will be announced March 29.

Two other categories exist: the most creative business idea video competition at senior level and the my entrepreneurial journey category at junior and intermediate.

Schools can call 061-557499 to get involved.