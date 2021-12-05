Search

05 Dec 2021

Limerick students receive prestigious scholarships worth €20,000

 Limerick students receive prestigious scholarships worth €20,000

Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel

TWO Limerick students have received scholarship, worth €20,000, from the Naughton Foundation.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, the Scholarship Awards promote the study of engineering, science and technology at third level.

Founding patrons, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel recently announced the winners of the 2021 awards with Limerick students, Seoda Ní Chaoimh and Aidan Quigney both receiving scholarships.

University of Limerick to provide free period products on campus

A former student of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Seoda has accepted a place at University of Limerick studying Biological and Chemical Sciences.

Aidan, a former pupil of Ardscoil Rís, has received a place at University College Dublin where he will study Engineering

Seoda and Aidan join 37 exceptional Irish students who were awarded-third level scholarships towards their studies. More than 200 schools have also benefited to date.

The prize winner’s former secondary schools will each receive a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

