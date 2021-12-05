 Limerick students receive prestigious scholarships worth €20,000

Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel
TWO Limerick students have received scholarship, worth €20,000, from the Naughton Foundation.
Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, the Scholarship Awards promote the study of engineering, science and technology at third level.
Founding patrons, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel recently announced the winners of the 2021 awards with Limerick students, Seoda Ní Chaoimh and Aidan Quigney both receiving scholarships.
A former student of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Seoda has accepted a place at University of Limerick studying Biological and Chemical Sciences.
Aidan, a former pupil of Ardscoil Rís, has received a place at University College Dublin where he will study Engineering
Seoda and Aidan join 37 exceptional Irish students who were awarded-third level scholarships towards their studies. More than 200 schools have also benefited to date.
The prize winner’s former secondary schools will each receive a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.
John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager and player, Peter Casey with sponsors, Darren Harding, Clayton Hotel; Mary O'Riordan, Southern; Donn O'Sullivan, editor, Limerick Leader | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.