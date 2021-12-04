University of Limerick to provide free period products on campus

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has announced that it will provide free period products on-campus.

The initiative was started by UL students who created the Any Time of the Month campaign in the fight against period poverty.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said: “I am so proud of the incredible group of engaged and socially aware UL students who have become change-makers in their community with the development of the Any Time of the Month campaign.

"The university is following in their lead to ensure we have supports in place to alleviate the effects of period poverty.”

Products will be available across campus and an Anytime of the Month ally badge system has also been started to create a network of ‘friendly strangers’, who can help if someone is in need of sanitary products.

Research by the group found that one in two teenagers in Ireland are affected by period poverty, with one in three students in third level education also impacted.

A number of businesses have signed up to the Any Time of the Month programme to provide period products in the workplace.

The campaign team also held workshops with 21 third level student unions across Ireland who now provide period products free of charge.

Co-Project Lead of Anytime of the Month Catriona O'Halloran said: “Anytime of the Month started in UL to support students and now to have established the provision of free period products is the long-term change we always hoped to achieve.

"This is a huge step forward for everyone in the UL community. Our initiatives have now reached all across Ireland but we are very proud of our UL roots and it is fantastic to have the support of the University.”

