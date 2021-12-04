Search

04 Dec 2021

University of Limerick to provide free period products on campus

University of Limerick to provide free period products on campus

UL students Hannah Hegarty, Kelly Tobin, Catriona O'Halloran and Aine Crowley.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has announced that it will provide free period products on-campus. 

The initiative was started by UL students who created the Any Time of the Month campaign in the fight against period poverty.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said: “I am so proud of the incredible group of engaged and socially aware UL students who have become change-makers in their community with the development of the Any Time of the Month campaign. 

"The university is following in their lead to ensure we have supports in place to alleviate the effects of period poverty.”

Products will be available across campus and an Anytime of the Month ally badge system has also been started to create a network of ‘friendly strangers’, who can help if someone is in need of sanitary products.

Research by the group found that one in two teenagers in Ireland are affected by period poverty, with one in three students in third level education also impacted. 

A number of businesses have signed up to the Any Time of the Month programme to provide period products in the workplace. 

The campaign team also held workshops with 21 third level student unions across Ireland who now provide period products free of charge. 

Limerick-born musician releases EP recorded 'between lockdowns'

Co-Project Lead of Anytime of the Month Catriona O'Halloran said: “Anytime of the Month started in UL to support students and now to have established the provision of free period products is the long-term change we always hoped to achieve.

"This is a huge step forward for everyone in the UL community. Our initiatives have now reached all across Ireland but we are very proud of our UL roots and it is fantastic to have the support of the University.”

To find out more or to donate to support their work, visit the website. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media