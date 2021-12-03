Limerick Weather: Friday December 3, 2021

Friday will start mostly dry with some sunny spells. Cloud will thicken from the west through the morning, with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. This will clear eastwards through the late afternoon, allowing a few brighter spells to develop. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate west to southwest winds, but freshening towards the evening as a band of showers will move in from the northwest.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Cold and changeable with rain and showers at times, some wintry. Frosts at night too. There will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend away from northern and Atlantic coasts.

Friday night: The band of showery rain will clear eastwards and while further showers will persist along Atlantic coasts, drier conditions with clear spells will develop inland along with frost in sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Saturday: A cold day with good winter sunshine and showers. Showers will be most frequent along northern and Atlantic coastal counties, some heavy with the chance of hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Saturday night: Showers will continue along northern and Atlantic coasts. Dry elsewhere with frost developing under long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in mostly moderate northwest winds.

Sunday: A largely dry day with good sunshine and just a few showers on northern and western coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly light to moderate west to northwest breezes, backing southerly during the evening as cloudier conditions build from the west with rain moving into the west and southwest early in the night. That rain will extend across much of the country overnight, turning heavy in places with some wintry falls likely. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, coldest over Leinster and Ulster.

Monday: Some uncertainty but current indications suggest that it will start rather dull with outbreaks of rain. The rain will fizzle out by early afternoon with sunny spells developing though some patchy rain will linger in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Further outlook: Cold and rather unsettled with rain or showers, wintry at times. Potentially windy on Monday night and Tuesday.