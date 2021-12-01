Bus Eireann confirm postponement of 'Fill a Bus' appeal

A picture from last year's launch
Bus Éireann's 'Fill a Bus' food appeal for Mid-West Simon, due to take place this Friday December 3 at Limerick Bus Station has regrettably been postponed.
Anyone who would like to donate to this very worthy cause can do so by contacting the Mid-West Simon Community office based on Speaker's Corner, Lower Carey's Rd, Limerick. To get more information on the great work that the Mid-West Simon Community carry out every day, click here
"Bus Éireann will advise on the new timing of the Fill a Bus appeal as soon as practicable.”
