Christmas tree for gifts for children in University Hospital Limerick set up at King John's Castle

SHANNON Heritage have stepped in to support this year's Christmas toy appeal for Children's Ark at University Hospital Limerick.

Due to Covid-19 the public cannot donate toys directly to the hospital as usual this year so instead a Christmas tree has been set up at King John's Castle where people can leave presents for children in the unit.

Commenting on the Christmas toy appeal initiative, Kristina Buckley, Play Specialist at the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick said "We are delighted to be collaborating with King John’s Castle and Shannon Heritage on this very special Christmas Toy Appeal.

"All donations will be gratefully received and gifted to our child patients throughout the Christmas season. The remaining toys will be used in the Children’s Ark throughout the year.”

Kristina added: “We are grateful for this thoughtful initiative. The gift of play can lighten the load for many and bring smiles to faces.

"Due to COVID-19, we cannot receive any toys at UHL; they can be gifted directly to King John’s Castle as part of this initiative.”

Daire Heffernan, General Manager, King John’s Castle, Shannon Heritage said: "Being in hospital during the festive season can be very tough and our team at King John’s Castle were eager to do their bit this festive season to help spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it most.

“The team have erected a large Christmas Giving Tree in the Siege Café located in the grounds of King John’s Castle and are encouraging locals and visitors to the Treaty City this festive season to spread a little Christmas cheer and simply drop an unwrapped gift into the Giving Tree donation box".

You can donate gifts to the King John’s Castle Giving Tree until the end of the day on Sunday December 18th.