Limerick Weather: Monday, November 29, 2021

GENERALLY cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain becoming isolated by early afternoon.

Mist and low cloud will linger in a few spots but some sunny spells will develop also. Highs of 9 to 11 Celsius in light to moderate west to northwest breezes, says Met Eireann

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Some milder days, but overall rather cold and unsettled for the week ahead.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will affect Ireland, in moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.

TUESDAY: Damp and rather breezy to begin with further patchy drizzle. A band of heavy rain will arrive into Atlantic counties during the afternoon, moving eastwards during the evening. The rain will be accompanied by a fresh and gusty southwest wind, veering west to northwest as the rain clears later. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The last of the rain will clear southeastwards followed by clear skies and scattered heavy showers - mainly affecting Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius in moderate, occasionally fresh northwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY: A cool showery day with scattered heavy showers, some turning wintry with the chance of lightning. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in brisk northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and well scattered showers. Cold with frost and ice, especially in sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Dry with much of the day with sunny spells and light westerly breezes. However, low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the west later in the day. Cold across the north and east with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, but with milder conditions elsewhere.