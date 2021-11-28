Limerick Weather: Sunday, November 28, 2021

IT WILL be cloudy and damp at first in mostly light south to southwest breezes. Outbreaks of rain will become isolated for the afternoon and some sunny spells will develop. Milder than yesterday, however, with highs of seven to 10 Celsius and mildest in the west. Moderate to fresh northwest winds will develop near the west coast during the morning and spread east during the day.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
As the week gets under way, the weather will turn mild - however, as we head for next weekend, it will turn cold once again.
Sunday will be mainly dry, with just a few coastal at first. But these will drift further inland later in the night. Temperatures will be between minus two and one degrees over much of the country, but it won't be as cold in western coastal areas. Winds will be light and variable in direction. There will be frost and mist in places.
