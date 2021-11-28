Limerick-based company represents Ireland in Slovenia

Gerry Reynolds, Founder of Takumi
RAHEEN company Takumi was part of a consortium of engineering firms representing Ireland at a major summit in Slovenia.
Takumi took part in the European Enterprise Promotion Awards which took place earlier this month in Portorož.
The firm – which employs 80 staff locally – was there as part of the Emerald Aero Group, a cluster of indigenous Irish engineering companies.
Takumi’s involvement with this set-up started in 2017 when its founder Gerry Reynolds put the group together with 13 other Irish engineering firms.
He said: “It is massive recognition for the work which takes place within our group to compete for Aerospace business globally.”
Emerald took part with a presentation entitled ‘Supporting the internationalisation of business’.
Front, Blaise Brosnan, Management Development Institute, Vicki O'Toole, JJ O'Toole, and Mike Cantwell, Innovate Limerick, back row, Paul Whitnell, BITA, and Sean Gallagher | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene
