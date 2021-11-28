Search

28 Nov 2021

Limerick-based company represents Ireland in Slovenia

Gerry Reynolds, Founder of Takumi

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

RAHEEN company Takumi was part of a consortium of engineering firms representing Ireland at a major summit in Slovenia.

Takumi took part in the European Enterprise Promotion Awards which took place earlier this month in Portorož.

The firm – which employs 80 staff locally – was there as part of the Emerald Aero Group, a cluster of indigenous Irish engineering companies.

Takumi’s involvement with this set-up started in 2017 when its founder Gerry Reynolds put the group together with 13 other Irish engineering firms.

He said: “It is massive recognition for the work which takes place within our group to compete for Aerospace business globally.”

Emerald took part with a presentation entitled ‘Supporting the internationalisation of business​’.

