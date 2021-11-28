Search

28 Nov 2021

Limerick Property Watch: Dare to guess what Adare land will make

Limerick Property Watch: Dare to guess what Adare land will make

The 55 acres located between Adare and Kildimo has extensive road frontage

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CATTLE may be finally housed after a wonderful year weather-wise but that doesn’t mean fields will be empty in the coming weeks.

There will be plenty of people out walking land. Fresh from five auctions in just over a week in October, GVM is now bringing four farms to the market, all for sale by private treaty.

There is 30.5 acres at Ballinveala, Crecora. Last month, 79 acres at Kilpeacon, Crecora sold for €1,420,000 - a whopping €17,974 an acre - under the gavel.

WATCH: 300 acres of prime Limerick land sells for almost €4m

GVM also has 40 acres at Ballintona, Galbally and 47 acres at Ballyvocogue, Askeaton - adjacent to Curraghchase Forest Park.

Last but not least in price is 55 acres at Curraghbridge, Adare. It is just down the road from 27 acres at Curraghbeg, Adare, which sold for €1m in 2019. 

GVM Group Property Director Tom Crosse said following on from recent successful sales a number of new farms have come to the market. 

“Vendors have seen that the market is very strong. They probably see the opportunity to get a good price. I think is is bringing land to the market, that might have been coming along next spring, that bit sooner,” said Crosse.

He said the 55 acres located between Adare and Kildimo has extensive road frontage.

While it is very good land laid out in easily managed divisions, is well watered and fenced, he expects to be getting phone calls from business people as well as farmers.

“It is within 2kms of Adare. The picturesque village is very much in the public eye at the minute for a number of reasons including the Manor and the forthcoming Ryder Cup. It has a variety of potential uses other than farming,” said Mr Crosse.

He is guiding at upwards of €15k an acre which would bring it to around the €825,000 mark.

However, nobody would bat an eyelid if it exceeded €1m.

Land is becoming a very hot property because farmers have had a very good year, bar the dramatic increase in input costs, while business people want a better return on their money than in the bank. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media