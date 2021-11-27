Search

27 Nov 2021

Three pubs in one Limerick town prosecuted over 'non compliant' smoking areas

Three pubs in Kilmallock were prosecuted by the HSE

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THREE publicans in Kilmallock who were prosecuted over their non-compliant smoking areas have since rectified matters, court has heard..

At a sitting of the local court, the operators of Houlihan's Bar, Lord Edward Street; The Old Stand, Lord Edward Street, and Lynch’s Bar, Sarsfield Street admitted breaching the Public Health (Tobacco) Act.

Solicitor Barry Kelleher told Judge Patricia Harney that HSE inspectors had previously called to each of the pubs several times in an effort to "encourage compliance" with the regulations.

The case against Lynch’s Bar related to a detection on June 29, 2019 when, he said, ashtrays were found in an area which had four walls and was “fully enclosed”.

The case relating to Houlihan’s Bar related to a breach of the regulations which was detected on the same date. Three people were observed in the smoking area which was “fully roofed” and had three walls.

Judge Harney was told the final prosecution related to a detection at the Old Stand on December 6, 2019 when  Environmental Health Officers found ash trays on display and cigarette embers in an area which was fully enclosed.

The judge accepted that each premises is now compliant and she noted the impact of Covid-19 on each of the defendants.

While convictions were recorded, the judge did not impose any fines.

However, each of the defendants was ordered to pay €600 towards the costs of the HSE.

