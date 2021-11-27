Search

27 Nov 2021

Limerick solicitors link up with riverside volunteers

Solicitors Éanna Bane and Derek Walsh recently went on patrol with volunteers from Limerick Suicide Watch

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick solicitors have joined one of the night-time patrols run by Limerick Suicide Watch.

Derek Walsh, a partner in Sellors LLP and his colleague Éanna Bane linked up with the group, which walks several-nights-a-week to support those who might be in distress on the riverside.

Mr Walsh, who is president of the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association did this after they donated €1,500 to the charity.

He said since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the changes many have experienced in t​heir life have had “profound effects on our mental health and wellbeing.”

“But one thing we have learnt from the changes, positive and negative, is that it’s important to talk about how they make us feel. Everyone has different thresholds for stress, and anyone can be affected by the pressure that comes with such dramatic changes as we have experienced in the last two years,” the solicitor added.

As president of the Limerick Bar Association, Mr Walsh spoke of how he has seen how people have struggled with the “dark cloud of depression.”

“We all want to be there for others when they are struggling, but to do that, we have to take care of ourselves too,” he explained.

With this in mind, he and Mr Bane joined a patrol of Limerick Suicide Watch to see first-hand the vital work the patrol does.

“As we walked the three bridges, I was struck by the respect and admiration that the people of Limerick have for the volunteers and the difficult work that they do. We met people along the waterfront from diverse backgrounds and there was always time for a chat. In fact, that this was what it was all about! The simple act of saying “hi, how are you doing” can reveal a lot about how someone is feeling. The volunteers take genuine interest in the people they meet, and people respond in kind. Just by chatting to walkers, the volunteers were able to get a sense of who needed help or attention,” he said.

Mr Walsh also praised the fact the volunteers could carry on a conversation with someone who may be in distress while still keeping a sharp eye on the river and its banks.

If you require support, please contact Pieta at 061-484844, or the Samaritans at 116123.

