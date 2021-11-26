Search

26 Nov 2021

Peter McVerry Trust confirms plans to build six-storey apartment block in Limerick

Peter McVerry Trust seeks to build six-storey apartment block in Limerick

If approved the new development will include 30 units

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

HOMELESSNESS group the Peter McVerry Trust is seeking to construct a six-storey apartment block in Limerick city.

The trust has indicated it plans to seek permission from the local authority to alter a planning permission which is already in place for an apartment block of the same size in the area near Creagh Lane.

Granted in 2018, this would have seen 20 apartments in a mix of one, two and three bed apartments.

Now, the Peter McVerry Trust want to change the make up of these to build 30 living spaces, comprising of three one-bed studio apartments, and 27 one-bedroom apartments.

Limerick a 'priority' area for Peter McVerry Trust in new strategic plan

Its housing director Francis Doherty said there is a big need for one-bedroom accommodation in Limerick.

“The scheme has been changed to better reflect what our needs are. Anybody moving in would be allocated by council – they’d come from the city housing lists. We have regular interaction with the homeless team in Limerick council and the key message at every meeting is we need more one-beds. That’s the message in all the cities – that this will free up space in our homeless accommodation,” explained Mr Doherty.

Once lodged, the planning application will also include provision for a public footpath to Curry Lane, the demolition of an existing warehouse on site, and bicycle parking at ground floor level.

The Peter McVerry Trust has just under two weeks to furnish council with an application.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media