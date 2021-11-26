Peter McVerry Trust confirms plans to build six-storey apartment block in Limerick

HOMELESSNESS group the Peter McVerry Trust is seeking to construct a six-storey apartment block in Limerick city.

The trust has indicated it plans to seek permission from the local authority to alter a planning permission which is already in place for an apartment block of the same size in the area near Creagh Lane.

Granted in 2018, this would have seen 20 apartments in a mix of one, two and three bed apartments.

Now, the Peter McVerry Trust want to change the make up of these to build 30 living spaces, comprising of three one-bed studio apartments, and 27 one-bedroom apartments.

Its housing director Francis Doherty said there is a big need for one-bedroom accommodation in Limerick.

“The scheme has been changed to better reflect what our needs are. Anybody moving in would be allocated by council – they’d come from the city housing lists. We have regular interaction with the homeless team in Limerick council and the key message at every meeting is we need more one-beds. That’s the message in all the cities – that this will free up space in our homeless accommodation,” explained Mr Doherty.

Once lodged, the planning application will also include provision for a public footpath to Curry Lane, the demolition of an existing warehouse on site, and bicycle parking at ground floor level.

The Peter McVerry Trust has just under two weeks to furnish council with an application.