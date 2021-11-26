Limerick rapper Denise Chaila releases brand-new EP

LIMERICK based hip-hop artist Denise Chaila has been nominated for an international music award on the same week that her latest EP has dropped.

Earlier this year, the Zambian-born but Limerick-raised rapper, picked up the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2020 for the album Go Bravely.

Her latest release, It’s A Mixtape, which features five songs including one dedicated to the Limerick City Area Code, 061, hit streaming platforms this Friday morning.

In total elation, Denise said: “My EP is out! I can breathe now. So happy to finally share it”.

New Musical Express (NME), the British music, film and culture website, offered high praise for the Laurel Hill graduate.

“Across five concise tracks, Denise Chaila flexes her lyrical prowess and gives a bold sense of her artistic ambition,” it posted to its 900,000 Twitter followers.

In the same week, the Limerick rapper, who moved to the Treaty County at 12, has been nominated for a 2022 Music Moves Europe Awards.

This award is a European Union Prize highlighting artists that “represent the sound of today and tomorrow.”

The singer and poet, who shot to prominence in 2019 with her first EP Dual Citizenship, exploring the lines between her African and Irish identity, employs lessons from ancient mythology in her latest release.

The five tracks refer to Dionysus, the Greek Goddess of winemaking, Greek philosopher Diogenes, Queen Medb, who represents intoxication and mead-drinking in Irish mythology as well as a nod to Muhammad Ali in his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” clash with George Foreman.

Fellow Limerick singer and songwriter Emma Langford offered her support ahead of Chaila’s latest nomination and EP release: “I'm genuinely excited for Denise to be out there on huge international stages tearing it up alongside the A-Listers.”

Now a Limerick cultural icon, the former UL student will headline at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin this coming February.

