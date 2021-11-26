Search

26 Nov 2021

Update issued on playground for Limerick community

The overreliance on Shelbourne Park is 'at breaking point', a councillor has said

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is continuing to scope out locations for a new playground in the Caherdavin area.

Local authority members have pledged cash from their own devolved budget to deliver the facility, while a grant is also expected from the local development fund.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O'Sullivan says it's vital a new park is put in place as soon as possible, pointing out that there are several fresh housing developments planned across the northside.

Even for those already in Caherdavin, she says the "overreliance" on Shelbourne Park is now "at breaking point".

"It's a lovely playground in the locality, but you're talking about families in the Caherdavin end of the Ennis Road, they cannot walk there with small children. There is no parking at Shelbourne Park, there is just an overreliance, if you look at the areas on either side which are using it," she said.

A location of a new park in Caherdavin is "too important to get wrong", Cllr O'Sullivan added, pointing to new housing developments coming on stream at Condell Road, Knockhill, Redgate Close and the Old Cratloe Road.

"These are still all reliant on the one playground [Shelbourne Park]. It's a lot of families relying on it with increased numbers. We are going to have even more families looking for a playground, and they should have one. At the moment, as it stands, everyone will look to Shelbourne Park. And it wasn't designed for that population," added the northside member.

Local News

